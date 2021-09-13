Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘bullied’ out of the country by women: 'Men never had problems with me'

Actor Mallika Sherawat has said that she decided ‘to leave the country for a while’ after being bullied by a certain section of the press, that would describe her as a ‘fallen woman’.

In an interview, Mallika Sherawat said that society has evolved in the last few years, where people are more tolerant of the kind of films she used to do when she started out.

She told Bollywood Bubble, “There was a lot of judgement, that ‘she has no morals’, ‘she is a fallen woman’, ‘look at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen’. But it’s all a part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant. Today frontal nudity is no big deal…”

Mallika said that she was targeted by ‘a certain section of the media’, predominantly by women, because ‘men have never had problems with’ her. She said, “A certain section of the media was very… They bullied me and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”

After an initial spate of success, Mallika moved abroad and worked on international projects in Hollywood and China. She was last seen in the indie film RK/RKAY, and will soon be seen in the streaming series Nakaab, with Esha Gupta.