When Mallika Sherawat revealed she was fired from films for refusing to get intimate with co-stars off-screen

Mallika Sherawat in a 2018 interview said that her on-screen image caused many potential co-stars to make assumptions about who she is in real life. She said that she lost several roles for refusing to get intimate with actors off-camera.

Mallika Sherawat said in an interview that because she's 'headstrong' and has a lot of 'pride', she cannot bring herself to compromise. She also admitted that judgment made her 'insecure'.

"There were so many accusations and judgments on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too," she told PTI. She added, “I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Mallika, who burst onto the scene with films such as Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), is currently based in Los Angeles. She recently took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of the villa she's staying at.

In 2013, Mallika had spoken about moving to Los Angeles, in an interview to Variety. "I made a conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So, now when I experience that social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women... It's really depressing to see that as an independent woman," she had said. Mallika's most recent film is RK/RKAY.