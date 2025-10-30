Inside Malti's fun Disney World trip with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Meeting Ariel, spending time with uncle Franklin

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a carousel of photos as she, her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas visited the Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka also posted pictures and videos of Franklin Jonas and Alena Rose, the daughter of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Malti had a fun time at Disney World with her family.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas visits Disney World

In the first photo, Nick Jonas held Priyanka as they posed for the camera. The next picture showed Malti sitting in a cart munching snacks. The toddler was seen holding hands and walking with Alena Rose inside the theme park.

Malti was seen walking to Ariel, as she held Alena Rose's hand. She also chatted with Ariel, walked around the themed park, and spent time with her uncle, Franklin Jonas. Priyanka shared a picture in which Nick and Malti looked at each other as they sat inside a restaurant. They had beverage glasses near them.

Priyanka pens note, fans react to post

Priyanka posted a photo of a paper on which Malti scribbled something. She also posted a photo of Orlando and how the weather was--rainy. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "Ohana means family (folded hands and heart face emojis) @disneyparks." She geo-tagged the location as Walt Disney World.

Reacting to the post, Disney Parks wrote, "Ohana forever." A fan said, "Happy to see you guys having family time." A comment read, "I love how Alena and Valentina get to watch Malti’s excitement." "Alena being the best big cousin out there," wrote an Instagram user.

About Malti's family

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

Nick and Priyanka's projects

The Jonas Brothers have their shows across the US till December 22 this year. They will perform in several locations, including Atlanta, Buffalo, Newark, Detroit, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and New York, among others.

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.