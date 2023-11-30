Malvika Raaj, young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ties the knot in Goa. See wedding pictures

Actor Malvika Raaj, who is known for portraying the role of young Poo in Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now married to businessman Pranav Bagga. The couple got married at The Westin Goa. (Also Read: Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey: My boyfriend kept it a surprise till the very end)

Malvika's wedding pictures

Malvika Raaj gets married in a glittery ceremony at The Westin Goa

The official Instagram handle of The Westin Goa on Thursday shared a picture of the newly married couple on Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Malvika shared a string of beautiful pictures from her wedding, which she captioned, “Our Hearts are full of love and gratitude #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine.”

For the big day, Malvika wore a golden embroidered leghenga. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. The groom looked colour-coordinated in an embroidered sherwani.

In the first picture, Malvika and Pranav could be seen beaming with joy as they stand next to each other. In another picture, the couple posed romantically and are seen looking at each other’s eyes. In the last pic, Pranav is seen tying the mangalsutra around Malvika’s neck.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the newly married couple. “Stunning stunning a life time of happiness,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “So much happiness! Super congratulations.”

About Malvika

Malvika announced her engagement to Pranav earlier in August 2023. They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Malvika earlier shared a string of pictures from her dreamy proposal, which she captioned, “Here we are, we’ve just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin’ strong, Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she also appeared in the action film Squad, which also starred actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa. The film premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5.

- With inputs from ANI

