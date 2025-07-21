MAMI Mumbai Film Festival cancelled a year after losing sponsor; Hansal Mehta says: 'Abandoned by gatekeepers of cinema'

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, a staple of Mumbai's cinematic calendar for close to three decades, has been cancelled for 2025. The organisers shared a statement announcing the cancellation on Monday morning, adding that a 'revamped' festival will be back in 2026. For years, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival was the premier film festival in India's cinematic capital.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025 cancelled

The official Twitter (X) account of the festival shared a statement from Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur on Monday morning. It read: "This is to inform you that the 2025 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will not take place as we are in the process of revamping the festival with a dynamic vision and a new team to ensure that the festival returns as a premier showcase for the best of independent, regional and classic cinema from India and around the world."

The statement added that the festival will be back in 2026. "We are working diligently to reschedule the festival and will announce the new dates for the 2026 edition as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support," Dungarpur added.

Hansal Mehta reacts

The cancellation of the festival for the first time in 28 years has invited a wave of reactions from cinephiles and industry insiders. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta minced no words when he shared the announcement on X and wrote, "It’s a cruel irony that Mumbai draped in the glitz of being India’s financial and cinematic capital cannot keep alive a film festival of its own. Abandoned by the self-appointed gatekeepers of cinema who chased shinier stages and safer bets it was left in the hands of a few…"

History of the festival

The festival was started in 1997 by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), a public trust based in the city. Over the years, actors like Aamir Khan provided financial contributions while Priyanka Chopra and Kiran Rao served as the Chairperson. In 2023, the festival was sponsored by Jio. But they opted out as title sponsor last year. Dungarpur took over as Festival Director last year after the previous director, Anupama Chopra, stepped down. The 2024 edition of the festival was much smaller than previous editions.