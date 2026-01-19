Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film mints ₹225 cr; beats The Raja Saab
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi's action entertainer has now surpassed Prabhas' horror comedy.
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi has reasserted his dominance at the Telugu box office with his latest release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The action entertainer is hurtling towards the ₹300 crore mark worldwide after a bumper first week, during which it made the most of the Sankranthi holidays.
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranthi festive period. It sustained over the week without showing any great drop in collections in the domestic target. On Sunday, its 7th day in theatres, the film earned ₹17.50 crore net in India. This has taken its India earnings to ₹157.75 crore net ( ₹189 crore gross). The film’s overseas collections have considerably slowed down after a strong start on Monday. But it has still managed to earn around $4.5 million in the overseas markets. This takes its worldwide gross to over ₹225 crore. The makers of the film claim that the gross is over ₹260 crore already, but trade insiders paint a different picture.
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu vs The Raja Saab
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has now surpassed the other big Telugu release of the year - Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The horror comedy has earned ₹201 crore worldwide, but has stalled at the box office due to negative word of mouth. The Chiranjeevi film caught up to it despite releasing three days later and having a lower opening.
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu released on Sunday, earning ₹65 crore worldwide. Since then, the film has shown no signs of slowing down. Over the weekend, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned ₹55 crore in India, as compared to just ₹9 crore for the Prabhas-starrer.
All about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a classic Chiranjeevi-style action entertainer that also stars Nayanthara and features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh. The film released on a Monday, January 12, ahead of the Sankranti holiday.
