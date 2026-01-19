Edit Profile
    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film mints ₹225 cr; beats The Raja Saab

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi's action entertainer has now surpassed Prabhas' horror comedy.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 10:02 AM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi has reasserted his dominance at the Telugu box office with his latest release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The action entertainer is hurtling towards the 300 crore mark worldwide after a bumper first week, during which it made the most of the Sankranthi holidays.

    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi in a still from the Anil Ravipudi film.
    Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 7: Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi in a still from the Anil Ravipudi film.

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranthi festive period. It sustained over the week without showing any great drop in collections in the domestic target. On Sunday, its 7th day in theatres, the film earned 17.50 crore net in India. This has taken its India earnings to 157.75 crore net ( 189 crore gross). The film’s overseas collections have considerably slowed down after a strong start on Monday. But it has still managed to earn around $4.5 million in the overseas markets. This takes its worldwide gross to over 225 crore. The makers of the film claim that the gross is over 260 crore already, but trade insiders paint a different picture.

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has now surpassed the other big Telugu release of the year - Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The horror comedy has earned 201 crore worldwide, but has stalled at the box office due to negative word of mouth. The Chiranjeevi film caught up to it despite releasing three days later and having a lower opening.

    Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu released on Sunday, earning 65 crore worldwide. Since then, the film has shown no signs of slowing down. Over the weekend, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned 55 crore in India, as compared to just 9 crore for the Prabhas-starrer.

    All about Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

    Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a classic Chiranjeevi-style action entertainer that also stars Nayanthara and features an extended cameo by Daggubati Venkatesh. The film released on a Monday, January 12, ahead of the Sankranti holiday.

