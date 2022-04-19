Mandakini of Ram Teri Ganga Maili-fame to make a comeback with music video, co-starring son Rabbil Thakur

Actor Mandakini, best known for her starring role in Raj Kapoor's film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, is all set to make a comeback to the screen. The 58-year-old will soon be seen in a music video, which will also mark the screen debut of her son Rabbil Thakur. After her breakthrough debut in 1985, Mandakini went on to act in several successful films in the late 80s and 90s. She bid farewell to acting in 1996. Also read: Padmini Kolhapure rejected Ram Teri Ganga Maili because of one scene, says Raj Kapoor wanted to replace Mandakini

The song is reportedly about the bond between a mother and son. Titled Maa O Maa, the song has been written by Sajan Agarwal, who will also direct the video. This will mark Mandakini's first appearance in front of the camera in over 25 years. The song's music is composed by Babli Haque and Meera. It is sung by Rishabh Giri and produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar.

Speaking about her comeback, the actor told ETimes, “I'm very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal ji. I’ve known him since a long time but finally we’re working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. We will start shooting this song by the end of the month.”

Talking about getting Mandakini back into the entertainment world, Sajan Agarwal said, “She belongs to my hometown of Meerut. Also, the song is about a mother and is titled Maa O Maa. It also marks the debut of her son and it is a dream come true for me to direct her.”

Mandakini's debut appearance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili turned her into a household name overnight. She starred opposite the late Rajiv Kapoor in the film. Two sequences where she appeared partially nude on screen created quite a lot of controversy at the time of the film's release.

Following her debut, Mandakini worked with top actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda. However, her subsequent films failed to be as successful as her debut. Her last film was Zordaar, which released in 1996. In 1990, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. They have two kids- son Rabbil and daughter Rabze Innaya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail