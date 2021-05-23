Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mandira Bedi receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo
Mandira Bedi receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo

Mandira Bedi shared a collage showing her two jab sessions. The actor and host joins a long list of Bollywood actors who have received their Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Mandira Bedi shared a collage after getting her second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Actor-host Mandira Bedi on Sunday said she has received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

“Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this,” she wrote alongside two pictures of her receiving the jab.

Various film personalities, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts trademark pouty selfie to spread message of hope, see here

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti Covid-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300, the state health department said.

