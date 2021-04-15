Mandira Bedi says her 'blood boils' at what trolls say about daughter Tara: 'My claws come out'

Mandira Bedi, who earlier this week named and shamed a couple of trolls for attacking her daughter Tara, has said that she doesn't give 'two hoots' if they target her, but her 'claws come out' when her children are subjected to abuse.

In two Instagram stories, Mandira highlighted the sort of abuse that Tara, whom she adopted last year, gets from certain sections of the internet. One person had called the child a 'street kid' who didn't appear to fit into the family.

In an interview, Mandira reflected on her moment of anger, and said that her friends had dissuaded her from commenting about the abuse on social media. "I don’t know what struck me that I went through the comments on this one photograph of my family. It was appalling to see those nasty comments for a little child. What kind of people say such disgusting things about a harmless kid? While I normally ignore trolls and haters, these two-three messages that I saw late at night on Monday upset me, and this time, I felt the need to respond. Tara is innocent and too young to understand what happened, but it hurt me," she told a leading daily.

She continued, "Some of my friends said that I should have ignored the troll, but a few of them reached out to the cyber cell and to Instagram, too. His account is suspended. My blood boils at the mere thought of what that troll said about my daughter."

Mandira said that she's had Tara only for a few months, but every day, she showers her with love, and that she is proud to have brought her into her life. Mandira and her husband, Raj Kaushal, have one son, Vir.

Also read: Mandira Bedi slams trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

On Monday, Mandira had called out a couple of trolls who abused Tara, calling her a 'street kid' adopted from a 'slumdog centre'. Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t." To the second person, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON