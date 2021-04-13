Mandira Bedi slams trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has called out trolls who mocked her daughter. Mandira on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share direct messages she had received from a couple of people, who directed abuse towards Tara, whom she adopted last year.

"Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" one person wrote. Another commented, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place...u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t." To the second person, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal welcomed four-year-old Tara into their lives in July. They also have a nine-year-old son, Vir. Announcing the adoption, Mandira had written in an Instagram post, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Mandira had spoken about first meeting Tara virtually, during the lockdown. “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable,” she had said.