Manish reveals Kajol's lehenga in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was inspired from carpet, Rani Mukerji wore mom's mangalsutra

As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrates its silver jubilee on Monday, costume designer Manish Malhotra has shared a bunch of memories from how he and Karan shopped for the costumes worn by the lead actors from London and Scotland. Manish revealed that a Persian carpet gave him the idea for Kajol's wedding trousseau in the film and Rani's look as a married Tina had her wearing her mom's mangalsutra. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan on doing more love stories like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Jawan bachcho ko karne do’

Manish Malhotra on Kajol's look in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in stills from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Recalling working on Kajol's look to play Anjali, Manish wrote on Instagram, “We all as a team we’re all so excited to begin work on the film. The young vibrant sporty look is what Karan wanted for the film. We went shopping to London for all three actors .. During fittings with Kajol I came out with the idea that we will keep the front of the sports Apparels but the backs would be constructed with zips to give Kajol the best fit .. The first day of the film her wig was heavy it’s only by the third day it settled in. ”

Mentioning Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji's costumes and looks, he further wrote, “Karan would give SRK the fittings of what we had shopped in London. Rani's entire look was a challenge she was very new and we had to work on the glam look .. All the three actors gave the film a lot of love and Karan’ from his first film would keep the atmosphere light and fun .. Lots of fittings with Rani for her glam look from hair to make up to costumes.”

Kajol's wedding lehenga in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Elaborating on Kajol's wedding lehenga seen in the film, Manish wrote, "On our next trip to London we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on Bond street and that give me the inspiration for Kajol's engagement lehanga and Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready. I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of them staring at me and one point we all burst it into a laughter (star-eyes emoji).

Rani's look as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Manish also revealed how Rani look as a Rahul's wife Anjali had her wearing her mom's mangalsutra. He wrote, “Last schedule Karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani Indian and he agreed .. Karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. Scotland title song Karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani’s mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to Karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani’s saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about.. Emotion and love is what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets and memories of Yash uncle the best producer ever.”

He also added tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh in the post along with hashtags of Rani Mukerji, Reema Lagoo, Farida Jalal and Himani Shivpuri.

Karan Johar commented on Manish's post, “Love you Manish…. This bought back all those beautiful memories !!!! You are just the best.” A fan mentioned how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai inspired fashion in college and wrote, “The fashion that KKHH brought to us in schools was iconic. Most of us got our hair cut short like Anjali, boys in class wore the cool chain and of course the blue and yellow basketball made an appearance in gym classes. What amazing times.”

Kajol turns Anjali again

Meanwhile, Kajol shared a video montage of her pics and videos as she got into a black tracksuit and a matching cap to look like Anjali once again. She also sported shoulder-length hair.

“Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years (couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love,” she wrote in caption.

