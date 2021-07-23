Manjot Singh says he is in a long-distance relationship but hates video calls.

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manjot Singh talks about his dislike for phone calls, his long-distance relationship, and more in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Manjot Singh has admitted that he is in a long-distance relationship, but said that he hates 'video calls". He also said that he even gets irritated when he is on voice calls for a long time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fukrey actor Manjot Singh opened up about his relationship. The concept of long-distance relationships in the digital age is explored in his show Chutzpah. Manjot reunites with Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for the show.

Asked if he has been in a long-distance relationship, the Fukrey star said, "Mera to chal raha... Delhi-Mumbai hai. Long distance chal raha hai. Bahut time ho gaya hai. (I am in a long distance relationship right now. She stays in Delhi, and I stay in Mumbai.) I strongly feel that physical presence is important in a relationship. You bond in certain ways that you cannot over digital."

He added, "It has been around four years since we have been in this long-distance relationship. I hate video calls, but, I can still count how many video calls I have done with her. We are happy, we talk about three to four hours every day, in total. I think, it is a lot now, after four years of relationship. I am happy, she is happy. Of course, we would like to meet more often but it is not possible with the current Covid-19 situation."

He also talked about doing only comic roles. "See, (despite) coming from a non-filmy background and with no godfather, I am where I am today. I never expect what is the kind of role I am getting. I should be happy, irrespective of whether I am asked to make people laugh or cry. And it (comedy) is a tough job. I think I won’t ever leave doing comedy. That is inside us, we enjoy it. All the characters that I have done, are different. We make people laugh, so they say we are only doing comedy. But that is situational comedy. We are not making fun of ourselves. These are funny situations that make people laugh. Be it Fukrey, Dream Girl or Chutzpah, are all different characters."

Chutzpah is produced by Maddock Films and Simarpreet Singh has directed the show. Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan will also be seen on the show.

