Manoj Bajpayee admits his shirtless pic flaunting chiselled eight-pack abs was ‘morphed’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee surprised fans at the beginning of the new year with a rare, shirtless photo. While many applauded him for the transformation, a few also doubted if it was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Finally, the actor himself revealed that it was indeed ‘morphed’, during an interview with Indian Express. But why? Also read: Manoj Bajpayee flaunts abs in rare shirtless pics Manoj Bajpayee shared a 'shirtless' photo on Instagram and here's the secret behind it.

Manoj Bajpayee on sharing fake shirtless pic

He said, “It was morphed,” when asked about the photo, which had gone viral on social media. He reasoned, "It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Manoj's viral ‘shirtless’ pic

In the new photo, Manoj was seen posing shirtless. The highlight was his eight-pack abs, which led celebrities and fans to ask about his workout. As he posed for the camera, Manoj struck a serious expression.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "New Year, New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na (See the effect of soup on my body. Isn't it a killer look)?" The photo was a promotional strategy for his just-released, Killer Soup. It also has Konkona Sen Sharma, playing his wife.

Killer Soup

Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, Killer Soup is produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik. The web series boasts a stellar cast, including Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Killer Soup was released on Netflix on January 11.

The Hindustan Times review of Killer Soup reads, “Abhishek Chaubey's new series on Netflix seems to revel in stirring the nastiest of humour and secrets churning underneath. The aftertaste lands, even though a lot of hiccups occur in-between. But, what a deliciously wicked and entertaining show this is, one that needs to savoured with full attention.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place