Manoj Bajpayee flaunts abs in rare shirtless pics, fans ask if AI created the photo

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared a shirtless picture of himself as he welcomed the new year. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Manoj posted the photo in which he wore only trousers. (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee shares his Unforgettable Memories of 2023) Manoj Bajpayee shared a post on Instagram.

Manoj posts shirtless pic

In the new photo, the abs of the actor was seen, which led celebrities and fans to comment on his workout. As he posed for the camera, Manoj gave a serious expression. He captioned the post, "New Year, New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na (See the effect of d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup on my body. Isn't it a killer look)?"

Celebs and fans react

Reacting to the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Chuppe Rustom (red heart emoji)." Sunil Grover said, "You set fire to internet!" Darshan Kumaar wished him, "Happy New Year." Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Superb Manoj! Well done! @bajpayee.manoj." Aparshakti Khurana's comment read, "Woah."

Many fans too congratulated Manoj on his new look. A person wrote, "New year, new you. What a transformation." "This is epic, good actor, good person, good body. What an idea sir," said an Instagram user. A few people also asked if it is AI-generated. A comment read, "Deepfake." "Has this been photoshopped?" asked a person. "Is this an edited pic? Looks like one," read another comment.

Manoj's post ahead of New Year

On New Year's Eve, Manoj shared a video of his Unforgettable Memories of 2023. Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought. Thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year." In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release Joram.

The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The video also included Manoj's visit to different colleges while he was promoting his films. The actor gave a sneak peek into the shots of his upcoming projects at the end of the video.

Manoj's projects

Manoj will be seen in a crime series, Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the web series boasts a stellar cast that also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Killer Soup is all set to stream from Netflix on January 11.

Manoj will also be seen in Silence 2 alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash. The actor also has Bhaiyaaji in the pipeline.

