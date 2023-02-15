Manoj Bajpayee asks his Family Man co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go easy on herself as it 'scared' him, she reacts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted after her Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee asked her to go easy on herself. Recently, in an interview, Manoj said that he got scared after seeing the way Samantha worked during the shooting of their web series, Family Man (2021). (Also Read | Is Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man coming back?)

A portion of the interview was shared by a fan account on Twitter on Wednesday. The person captioned the post, "@BajpayeeManoj sir about @Samanthaprabhu2." Reacting to the clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "(Hugging face and heart hands emojis) will try sir @BajpayeeManoj."

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on Wednesday, Manoj was asked to convey a message for Samantha. He said, "Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking...But the way physically jis tarike se woh Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man, it scared me, how much pain she is giving herself)."

The Family Man, a spy thriller series, was created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for Prime Video. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Samantha was part of the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium. The first season aired in 2019 and season two premiered in 2021. The dates for the third season are yet to be announced.

Currently, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but was postponed. The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Manoj will be seen in the upcoming family drama Gulmohar. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. It is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3.

Manoj was last seen in the song Kudi Meri alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience. He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama Bandaa. The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki.

