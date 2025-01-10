Manoj Bajpayee denies reports of him, Kay Kay Menon reuniting in Neeraj Pandey's next: ‘Kab hua ye?’

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon are two acting stalwarts who have barely collaborated, barring one film. Fans got excited when reports of them uniting for frequent collaborator Neeraj Pandey's next surfaced online. However, Manoj was quick to clarify there's no truth to those rumours. (Also Read – Manoj Bajpayee was 'uncomfortable' with stardom after Satya, felt like an impostor: Akshaye Khanna knocked sense into me) Kay Kay Menon and Manoj Bajpayee are not reuniting for a film.

Manoj shuts down the rumours

Manoj took to his X handle to first respond to a publication claiming, “@BajpayeeManoj and @kaykaymenon02 to star in #NeerajPandey ‘s Netflix espionage thriller.” Manoj wrote, “Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai?” (Where do these news originate from?). He later traced the original source, and responded to the journalist's tweet on X with: “Kab hua ye?” (When did this happen?).

While Manoj has now denied the rumours of him and Kay Kay reuniting, fans fervently hope that they do so sooner or later. The two actors have worked together only in one film – Sanjeev Sharma's 2016 comedy Saat Uchakkey, which was produced by Neeraj's banner Friday Filmworks.

Manoj and Kay Kay's collabs with Neeraj Pandey

However, both Manoj and Kay Kay have collaborated with Neeraj Pandey multiple times. The former starred in the filmmaker's 2013 period heist thriller Special 26 and 2018 spy thriller Aiyaary. Manoj also starred in Neeraj's productions like Naam Shabana (2017) and Missing (2018). Meanwhile, Kay Kay has starred in Neeraj's spy thriller show Special Ops.

Manoj recently wrapped up the shoot of The Family Man 3, the third season of Raj & DK's spy show on Prime Video India. He'll reprise his role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Gul Panag among others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.

Kay Kay, meanwhile, last starred in Raj & DK's espionage show Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video India last year.