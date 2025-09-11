Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma touch Manoj Bajpayee's feet leaving him in splits. Watch

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap left Manoj Bajpayee in splits as they took turns to touch his feet. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities from the premiere of Jugnuma in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee at Jugnuma premiere in Mumbai.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap touch Manoj Bajpayee's feet

In the clip, Manoj stood on stage as Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Anurag Kashyap came to greet him. After Vijay Varma hugged Manoj, Jaideep turned to touch his feet, leaving the actor laughing. Next, Anurag and Vijay too repeated the gesture. While Vijay was seen holding on to one of his legs, Anurag bowed and almost touched his head to Manoj's feet. He was seen trying to get himself out of their grip.

Fans hail ‘non-cringe, funny stuff from Bollywood’

All of them laughed as they hugged each other. For the event, Manoj wore a colourful shirt under a brown jacket and matching pants. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay twinned in black shirts and blue denims. Anurag opted for a striped shirt and olive green pants. A video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "Sab ke sab pure talent wale hain (All of them are pure talent)."

A comment read, "All great actors … we need to promote them … and only watch their movies." The original real Gangs of Wasseypur boys," a person wrote. "It's the first time I've seen genuine, non-cringe funny, beautiful stuff from Bollywood," an Instagram user said. These are the true talents …. Grown with the dust and sweat, spreading happiness," said another fan.

About Manoj's next project

Fans will see Manoj in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. Set in the late 80s, Jugnuma follows Dev (Manoj), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. Despite all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are, according to the press note shared by the makers.

The film also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma will receive a nationwide release in cinemas on September 12. It will be presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.