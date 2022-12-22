Manoj Muntashir on Besharam Rang: ‘Had Shah Rukh Khan spotted the error, he would have taken action'

Writer Manoj Muntashir has said that a ‘mistake’ has been committed in the making of Besharam Rang song for Pathaan, adding that Shah Rukh Khan would have certainly fixed it, had he spotted it earlier. (Besharam Rang row: MP speaker 'advises' Shah Rukh to watch Pathaan with daughter)

Ever since Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang released online, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, along with the producers of the film have become the target of trolls. While some claim that the song is obscene, politicians have objected to the colour of Deepika's attire-- a saffron colour bathing suit.

Speaking with Dainik Bhaskar about Besharam Rang, Manoj said, "If people are hurt, they have certainly committed some mistake. The error could not be detected and was simply ignored.If the director, the music team or Shah Rukh sir had spotted the error, they would have certainly taken some action."

It all started when BJP minister Narottam Mishra alleged that Besharam Rang reflected a “dirty mindset”. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also raised objections to the release of the movie in the state. President of MP Ulema Board Syed Anas Ali also said that the sentiments of “the Muslim community have been hurt” by the film, adding that they will not “allow this film to be released”. Many factions have called for a ban on the film, and a few have even threatened to burn down theatres if the film is screened.

While several BJP leaders have supported the trolling and calls for ban on Pathaan, leaders from Congress and TMC parties, including Nusrat Jahan and Ramya, have extended support to the artists.

The song has also faced support from inside the film industry - Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dholakia and Onir have been responding to trolls and comments online while Prakash Raj also slammed the trolls. Mukesh Khanna, however, questioned how CBFC could pass a song that had ‘deliberate provocative outfit’.

Pathaan stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Recently, the second song from the film, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, also landed online.

