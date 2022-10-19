Manushi Chhillar shares pictures as she visits Golden Temple in white salwar suit, fans applaud her for her 'simplicity'

Manushi Chhillar paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her visit on Wednesday. She wore a white salwar suit for the visit. Many fans reacted to her post. (Also read: Allu Arjun visits Golden temple and Wagah Border with family, is greeted by fans. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Manushi was seen wearing a white ethnic suit with a flowers print on it. In one of the pictures, she offered prayers, as she folded her hands while standing inside the temple premises. She covered her head with a dupatta as all devotees at the temple do. In another picture, she posed with minimal makeup with Golden Temple in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Manushi wrote, “Gratitude & Blessings (praying emoji).” She used the hashtag ‘Golden Temple’ in her caption. One of her fans commented, “Waheguru (handfolded emoji) Rabba always mehr kare" (May god bless you always). Anther fan commented, “You are looking so beautiful as always.” Many fans praised her no make-up look and simple dressing for the visit.

Manushi Chhillar shot to fame by winning the Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China. She made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released on June 3, 2022. She essayed the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama. It starred Akshay in the role of the 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also starred in the movie. The film was a major disappointment at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi currently has two films in the pipeline. The first is Tehran, which stars John Abraham. It is slated to release on January 26, 2023. That is followed by The Great Indian Family, where she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.