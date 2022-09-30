Allu Arjun visits Golden temple and Wagah Border with family, is greeted by fans. See pics

Allu Arjun paid visit to Golden temple at Amritsar and Wagah border to mark his wife Sneha Reddy's 37th birthday on Thursday. The pictures shared by him, featured his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha. For his visit to Golden temple, he wore a purple kurta pyjama with an orange head covering. He held the hands of his son, Ayaan while walking. His wife Sneha Reddy wore a blue suit with an orange head covering and held her daughter Arha's hand.

Arjun posted a picture with his family and jawans at the Wagah border. He and his wife were greeted by people in large number and were overwhelmed by the honour. He waved at his fans while walking with his wife and jawans. ( Also read: Allu Arjun wishes his ‘cutie’, wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday with family pic)

Sharing a photo from Wagah border, he wrote, “BSF . What an honour (tricolour flag emoji). Thank you (handfolded emoji).” You are the most beautiful and humble person in this world. I am your very big fan.” Another fan wrote, “Jai Hind” (tricolour flag emoji). Other fan commented, “This is the difference between Bollywood and South Indian stars.” Many of his fans dropped heart emojis on his post.

Allu Arjun shared a video on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “What an honour.” The video featured him along with his wife and jawans. He was greeted by his fans who gathered in huge number.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married at a grand ceremony in March, 2011. They have two kids together, Ayaan and Arha.

In his last film Pushpa The Rise, Arjun was seen playing a lorry-driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over Rs100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

The sequel of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule, will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It is slated to release in December 2022.

