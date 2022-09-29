Allu Arjun wishes his ‘cutie’, wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday with family pic

Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on her 37th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared a family picture with her. The picture featured their children Ayaan and Arha. Arjun addressed his wife as ‘cutie’ in the caption, drawing some love from their fans. ( Also read: Alia Bhatt takes fans inside her ‘baby’ Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party, he cuts cake with fans)

In the picture, both Allu and Sneha can be seen twining in blue, him in a kurta and her in a suit. Sneha held her kids while posing for the camera. Their son Ayaan held a plate of cake. Two birthday cakes could also been seen on a table in front of the family.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote for Sneha, “Happy Birthday Cutie” (Smiling face with hearts). One of his fans wrote for his wife, “Happy birthday to you. Enjoy your day. Always stay happy, don't forget your smile” Other fan commented, “Their bond is so pure.” Many fans dropped heart and cake emojis for Sneha.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy married at a grand ceremony in March, 2011. They have two kids together, Ayaan and Arha. During an appearance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's talk show Sam Jam, Arjun had talked about what was so special about Sneha. He had said, "I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2am at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

In his last film Pushpa The Rise, Arjun was seen playing a lorry-driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

The film's sequel, titled, Pushpa: The Rule, will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It is slated to rele

