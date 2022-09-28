Alia Bhatt takes fans inside her ‘baby’ Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party, he cuts cake with fans

Alia Bhatt finally treated fans to a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday bash at their residence in Mumbai. Ranbir turned 40 on Wednesday and kickstarted the celebrations with a midnight party attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan and more. Alia also added a sweet note on the occasion and it read, “happy 40 baby” with love and infinity emojis. Also read: Soni Razdan does damaad Ranbir Kapoor's arti in unseen pic from wedding

The picture features Ranbir Kapoor in a white shirt, which appears to be pyjama sets. He sported a rugged look with beard and moustache and posed with a thumbs-up sign. In the background, his birthday banner read, “Cheers to forty years.” His pristine white room was also decked up with white, black and golden coloured balloons.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post.

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans extended warm wishes for Ranbir in the comment section. Neetu Kapoor also dropped loved up emojis. Besides Alia, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also shared pictures with Ranbir on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the special day with fans who waited outside their house in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi, Ranbir is seen cutting a cake with fans before exiting the premises in his car. He also shook hands with fans and waved at them while Alia also extended her love to them.

Ranbir and Alia were last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which marked their first film together. The couple tied the knot in April 2022, before the film's release. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. On the Bollywood front, she will be reuniting with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

