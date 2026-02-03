Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji film maintains momentum, crosses ₹22 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji donned the cop uniform for the third time to play SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Friday release. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the cop drama opened to positive reviews for Rani's performance and has been doing decently at the box office. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film.

Mardaani 3 box office update As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected ₹ 2.43 crore on its 5th day of release. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹22.18 crore. The highest single-day collection for Mardaani 3 is still ₹ 7.25 crore. It was recorded on its first Sunday. Mardaani 3 is facing stiff competition at the box office from Border 2, which has been on a mammoth run for two weeks now.

About Mardaani 3 Rani reacted to the warm reception of the film and shared a statement after the release. "If Mardaani 3 has moved you, disturbed you, or made you think - then it has done its job. Discomfort is where change begins. Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself," she said.

Written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The plot follows Rani's character, Shivani, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.