Neena Gupta reacts to daughter Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's wedding with Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena, who recently tied the knot with yoga instructor Ira Trivedi, took to Instagram to share their wedding photo along with a heartfelt note for his wife. In his long note, the filmmaker-producer said that he was now 'complete'. His former mother-in-law, actor Neena Gupta, also reacted to his post, where he said that marrying Ira brought him happiness. Also read: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Check out first pics from the ceremony

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta. Daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba had tied the knot with Madhu in a court marriage in Mumbai on June 2, 2015. Months later, they celebrated with a series of wedding parties in November. In January, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra.

Neena comments on Madhu Mantena's post

On Monday, Madhu shared a photo of himself and Ira Trivedi from their wedding as they performed a ritual. Along with it, the filmmaker-producer wrote in his caption, "I'm complete now… I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday (June 11)."

He further wrote, "In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to God and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…"

Madhu's former mother-in-law Neena Gupta took to the comments section of his post to congratulate the newlyweds. "Congratulations," she wrote.

Newlyweds' wedding album

On Monday, Madhu also shared a video of himself and Ira from their varmala ceremony. Along with it he wrote in his Instagram caption, "Forever (red heart emojis). While Madhu was dressed in a cream ethnic outfit for the wedding, Ira chose a pink saree with traditional Indian jewellery.

"Congratulations you guys (heart emojis) loads of love and more love," actor Preity Zinta commented on his Instagram Reels. Earlier on Sunday, Ira had shared their wedding album on Instagram, and written in her caption, "I'm complete now (heart emoji)."

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding bash

On Sunday, hours after they married in an intimate ceremony, Madhu and Ira hosted a star-studded wedding reception. Ira wore a white lehenga set with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, while Madhu was seen in a blue kurta.

The reception, which was also held in Mumbai, was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Actor Aamir Khan, who has worked with Madhu Mantena in Ghajini, marked his presence at the reception. Hrithik Roshan attended the party with actor-girlfriend Saba Azad. Rakesh Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, among many other celebs attended the bash.

