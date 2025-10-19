Massi Priyanka Chopra sends love to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha after they welcome baby boy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have stepped into a new chapter – parenthood. The couple has welcomed their first baby, a boy, and her sister Priyanka Chopra is beaming with joy. Priyanka Chopra also wished Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra.

Priyanka leads congratulatory messages

Excited massi Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share Parineeti and Raghav’s announcement post and congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations.”

She also tagged her uncle and aunt, Reena and Pawan Chopra, and sent her love to the whole family.

Priyanka's Insta Story.

Parineeti and Raghav announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, and their post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans alike.

Nani Reena Chopra also shared her excitement in the comment section. “We are overwhelmed and so thankful to God!! We cannot believe it still!! We love you all so much. Thank you for making us grandparents,” she wrote.

Actor Jennifer Winget wrote, “Hey! Hey! Congratulations! Sending big love and hugs”, with Harleen Sethi sharing, “Awww .. Congratulations.”

Actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, “Congratulations” in the comment section. Bhumi Pednekar shared, “Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce arrival of baby boy

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to share a joint note to announce the news of their baby. The note read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy.” “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything,” the note added, with the couple signing off, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”. They posted the note without a caption, letting an evil eye emoji do all the talking.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show in August that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”