IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
bollywood

Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?

Rumours are doing the rounds about the eventual release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi- whether it will be a proper theatrical, or come on OTT soon after theatres, and what not. We talk to the film’s producer, and experts about the ideal gap between the two releases of the same film on different platforms.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST

Vijay- Vijay Sethupati starrer Master was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and made sure to release in theatres first. The response, considering the pandemic and less occupancy in theatres, was up to the mark, which is why it came as a big surprise when the makers released it on an OTT platform within weeks of it releasing.

Rumours are strong that makers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi are exploring different options, something similar to Master, or maybe even a simultaneous theatrical and OTT release. What does this reducing gap spell out for all parties involved?

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment clears all the speculations about Sooryavanshi first when he says all options are being explored. “Nothing is final yet, either about ’83 or Sooryavanshi. One thing is for sure, we are aiming to release at least one of the two, either during last week of March or first week of April. We are in the midst of commercial negotiations with theatre owners and platforms. After holding the film for more than a year, our cost and commercials have gone for a complete toss. We are reworking, renegotiating commercial terms with all theatres. We will soon make an announcement. Our first discussion is with theatres,” he says.

Analysing the situation from a trade perspective is Taran Adarsh. He says, “Earlier, the gap between a theatrical and OTT release was eight weeks, I don’t know what’s the new normal now. In case of Master, a lot of people got upset also, let’s see what Sooryavanshi does. There should be a minimum of four-five weeks gap, otherwise how will theatres survive? Why would people go and watch a film in theatres if you can pay and watch at home?”

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels Master was a big ticket film which came as early as January, when theatres were just getting back on their feet. “After 100 percent occupancy has resumed, many more cinemas have opened, and circumstances are a lot better. Besides that, it also released within two weeks of it’s theatrical release on OTT. Producers had declared that all revenues from theatres after the OTT release will be retained by theatres, and they will take nothing out of it. These are very exceptional circumstances. I am not sure if makers of Hindi films will be willing to do that,” he expresses.

While this tussle between producers, theatres and OTT platforms goes on, a director also wants his/her film to be seen by more people. Hansal Mehta, whose film Chhalaang released directly on an OTT platform in 2020, says, “You are asking this to a director, who wants their work to be seen by as many people, in as best a way it’s possible. As long as my producer is able to recover their cost with profit, I am absolutely happy with the situation. This is a period of recalibration. Theatres have reopened, but have audiences gone back? No. Both parties should be open for the next 18-20 months, this is not the time to dictate terms, it’s the time to work together.”

Sarkar further feels that timelines have been cut down drastically for premieres other than theatrical. He says, “There has to be a different timeline between theatres and the content coming on OTT. Of course, in the last one year, in the pandemic situation, every theory has got challenged. Look at the West, Universal’s deal with AMC theatres, Warner Bros. released their films on the same day in theatres and their streaming service, Disney went straight for a digital release for some films. The situation is evolving, you can’t make a judgement if this is right or wrong.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Lily James and Shazad Latif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
Sandeep Nahar appeared in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher.
bollywood

Anupam Kher on Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Actor Anupam Kher has spoken about the alleged suicide of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, Sandeep Nahar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
Vijay’s Master released in theatres on January 13, and then came on an OTT platform on January 29.
bollywood

Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Rumours are doing the rounds about the eventual release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi- whether it will be a proper theatrical, or come on OTT soon after theatres, and what not. We talk to the film’s producer, and experts about the ideal gap between the two releases of the same film on different platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was rumoured that owing to the fact that he could not shed weight for the role that Vijay Sethupathi decided to quit Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
It was rumoured that owing to the fact that he could not shed weight for the role that Vijay Sethupathi decided to quit Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
bollywood

Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t take up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Clarifying why he could not take up Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Sethupathi said that his schedule went haywire due to Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in his five pending Telugu films that he needed to complete.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to welcome their second child anytime now.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan has started the countdown to the arrival of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second child. She shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got divorced last year.
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got divorced last year.
bollywood

Twitter user tells Ranvir, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey replied to a Twitter user who made a personal attack on the actor for his recent tweets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil reveals Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded', see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Triptii Dimri was last seen in Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul.
Triptii Dimri was last seen in Anushka Sharma's production, Bulbbul.
bollywood

Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi is the second installment in the Stree franchise. It revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and has been created by Ayan Mukerji.
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and has been created by Ayan Mukerji.
bollywood

Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in stills from Jodhaa Akbar.
Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in stills from Jodhaa Akbar.
bollywood

Hrithik-Aishwarya are a dream in this fan made Jodhaa Akbar video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan has shared a fan made video of his film Jodhaa Akbar and has penned a note for director Ashutosh Gowarker who celebrated his birthday on the day of film's release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:06 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan on Monday was spotted in Mumbai, interacting with paparazzi. She was reportedly on her way to casting director's office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh had a chat about her book.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh had a chat about her book.
bollywood

Priyanka-Ranveer discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick, Deepika's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh had a chat about the launch her new book, Unfinished. The two also spoke about getting married to Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP