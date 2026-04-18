Medha Shankr says she felt excluded at events as designers refused to give her clothes: ‘I do remember your names’

Medha Shankr, who gained widespread recognition with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, is now preparing for her upcoming romantic comedy Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, co-starring Avinash Tiwary. Medha Shankr discusses subtle exclusions in the film industry during Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Promotions.

During promotions, she opened up about whether she has ever felt humiliated on a film set. While she said she has not experienced such moments on set, she admitted that she has occasionally felt diminished in other professional spaces, including events and interactions with designers. (Also read: Avinash Tiwary says he gets more praise for shirtless scenes from men than women: 'All gym bros send DMs' | Interview )

Medha Shankr opens up about subtle exclusion at industry events Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she recalled situations where she was made to feel excluded in subtle ways, especially at events involving styling and designer outfits. Without holding any personal resentment, she said such experiences often leave one questioning the unspoken rules of the industry. She clarified that while she understands it is part of professional protocols, it still at times feels unusual and uncomfortable.

“At events, with designers, you know small things like ‘this designer will not give his outfit to you’, we all hear that. Of course, it doesn’t matter to me, but I do remember your names… Not that it’s personal, but you do feel, ‘What just happened here?’ So definitely, there I have felt a little absurd,” she said.

Avinash Tiwary on industry ‘system’ Reacting to her statement, Avinash Tiwary shared a broader perspective on how systems of power and privilege often operate within the industry and beyond. He noted that people in influential positions sometimes expect things to function according to their preferences, but said he deeply respects those who choose not to be pressured or controlled by such dynamics.

He further explained that earlier, individuals who could not be “bought” were often respected, but that mindset has shifted over time. Avinash emphasized that integrity cannot be compromised regardless of wealth or influence, and those who stand their ground ultimately define their own path.

Sharing his personal view, he said, “Whatever games are being played, we are not here because of anyone’s favour. She is also not here because of anyone’s favour. Everyone is here because of their own talent, so there is no need to fear or overthink so much.”

Meanwhile, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is set to release on April 24. The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary in key roles. Backed by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, the film is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.