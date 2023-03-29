Meera Chopra reacts to cousin Priyanka Chopra's comment on Bollywood: 'What she achieved is a tight slap on their faces'

Meera Chopra, cousin of Priyanka Chopra, has reacted to the actor's comment on 'being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood)'. Taking to Twitter, Meera re-shared actor Kangana Ranaut's tweets, extending her support to Priyanka, and posted a tweet. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood)

Meera Chopra has reacted to cousin Priyanka Chopra's recent remark.

Meera wrote on Twitter, "No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, but in the end they will still be an outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop, if u don't follow the rule book. But what @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!"

Meera shared a tweet.

Reacting to a news article about Priyanka Chopra, Kangana had tweeted on Tuesday, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2). Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

She also added, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Recently, speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America',” she also added.

