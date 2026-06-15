Meet Dishani Chakraborty: Mithun Chakraborty's adopted daughter who is set to marry beau Myles Mantzaris

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter, Dishani Chakraborty, is now engaged. Dishani, in a joint post with her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Myles Mantzaris, announced their engagement. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 6, 2026.

Mithun's daughter is set to marry

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani Chakraborty is engaged.

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Myles shared glimpses of his mesmerizing proposal to Dishani. In the photos, he is seen going down on one knee as he proposes to her on a cliff overlooking the sea. The first photo shows Dishani smiling as Myles proposes to her. He had decorated the proposal spot with a black-and-white carpet, candles and flowers. The next photo shows the newly engaged couple posing for the camera. Other glimpses show Myles kissing Dishani on the forehead as she proudly shows off her engagement ring. The remaining photos capture the couple sharing a kiss with the mesmerizing ocean view behind them.

The caption of the post read, “06.12.2026 … The easiest forever I’ve ever known."

Mithun's sons react

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{{^usCountry}} Dishani's brothers, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborty, reacted to the post with heart emojis. Namashi wrote, "Love you both ❤️ ❤️". Bhagyashree's son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani also congratulated the couple in the comments section. Who is Myles Mantzaris? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dishani's brothers, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborty, reacted to the post with heart emojis. Namashi wrote, "Love you both ❤️ ❤️". Bhagyashree's son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani also congratulated the couple in the comments section. Who is Myles Mantzaris? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mithun's would-be son-in-law, Myles Mantzaris, is a Steadicam operator and colourist, as described in his Instagram bio. He frequently shares videos of his work on social media and most recently worked on Moroccan singer Faouzia's song Unethical. Who is Dishani? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mithun's would-be son-in-law, Myles Mantzaris, is a Steadicam operator and colourist, as described in his Instagram bio. He frequently shares videos of his work on social media and most recently worked on Moroccan singer Faouzia's song Unethical. Who is Dishani? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dishani is the adopted daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun was first married to actor Helena Luke in 1979. However, their marriage was short-lived, and the couple separated within four months before filing for divorce. Later that same year, Mithun married Yogeeta Bali. The couple have three sons — Mimoh, Ushmey and Namashi — and later adopted their daughter, Dishani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dishani is the adopted daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun was first married to actor Helena Luke in 1979. However, their marriage was short-lived, and the couple separated within four months before filing for divorce. Later that same year, Mithun married Yogeeta Bali. The couple have three sons — Mimoh, Ushmey and Namashi — and later adopted their daughter, Dishani. {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, Dishani studied at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. It is reported that she has written and produced several short films, including Gift, Holy Smoke, Underpass and the 2022 film The Guest.

Mithun Chakraborty's career

Mithun has enjoyed a career spanning over five decades and has appeared in more than 350 films. He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa in 1976, directed by Mrinal Sen. The film earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. However, he rose to nationwide fame with the 1982 blockbuster Disco Dancer.

He subsequently starred in several popular films, including Agneepath, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Gunahon Ka Devta, Roti Kee Keemat, Trinetra, Shatranj and Tadipaar.

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Mithun became a household name on television as the Grand Master of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. He was last seen in the Hindi film The Bengal Files and the Bengali film Projapati 2. He will next be seen in Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, which has been retitled Batwara 1947.

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