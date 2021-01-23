After turning down rumours of his wedding multiple times, Varun Dhawan is finally set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two will get married in the presence of their close friends and family members at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday.

While Varun has always been in the spotlight as an actor, Natasha has hardly ever accompanied him to film parties or award events. She has however, joined him and his family for weddings and family functions in the past.

Natasha is a fashion designer and has a bridalwear label under her own name. Her line of lehengas mostly consists of subtle shades of lavender, pink and ivory.

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends who met in sixth grade at the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai. They continued to be good friends during their school days but entered a relationship several years later. While it was love at first sight for Varun, Natasha took her own sweet time in accepting his love, after rejecting him multiple times.

Opening up about the moment when he fell in love with her, Varun had told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.”

Spilling the beans about when she actually felt her love for him, Natasha had told Hello magazine in an interview, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Here are some lovely pictures of the couple.

