Meet Subodhh Sharma, new voice behind Awarapan 2 song Ve Junoon, music arranger plucked from obscurity after viral video

If the original Awarapan was known for something apart from Emraan Hashmi’s stoic performance, it was its soundtrack. Songs like To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta not only became chartbusters but have also remained fresh for almost two decades. The sequel - Awarapan 2 - is trying to take the same route. And its first attempt is the love ballad Ve Junoon. Released just a day ago, the song is already winning fans, having racked up 7 million views on YouTube. And while the melody and lyrics are being talked about, one point of discussion is the voice.

Who is Subodhh Sharma, the new voice in Awarapan 2

Subodhh Sharma makes his debut as a playback singer with Awarapan 2.

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Ve Junoon has been composed by Mithoon and written by Sayed Quadri, two longtime collaborators of Vishesh Films, the makers of Awarapan 2. The song introduces new singer Subodhh Sharma to Bollywood. And while Subodhh has spent most of his life around music, this is the first time he finds himself at the centre of attention. Born to composer and poet Pt. Prithvi Raj Sharma in Jammu, Subodhh Sharma grew up surrounded by compositions, poetry and riyaaz, learning music at an early age. He moved to Mumbai 12 years ago with the dream of a career in music. However, he spent the next decade or so working quietly behind the scenes as a musician, arranger and collaborator.

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How Instagram helped Subodhh bag Ve Junoon

{{^usCountry}} Even as he continued working as a music arranger, Subodhh continued to collaborate with his father, Pt. Prithvi Raj Sharma, singing, arranging and producing some of the music he composed. Subodhh routinely shared videos of these songs in his voice on social media. One such performance eventually made its way to Instagram, where a video of Subodhh singing caught the attention of producer Vishesh Bhatt. According to a source, the filmmaker was impressed by the ‘rawness, vulnerability and emotional honesty’ in Subodhh’s voice, signing him up for the soundtrack of Awarapan, which eventually culminated in Ve Junoon. Subodhh now joins a legion of talents who found their break in Vishesh Films’ soundtracks, notably Arijit Singh, who broke through with a song in Murder 2. About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as he continued working as a music arranger, Subodhh continued to collaborate with his father, Pt. Prithvi Raj Sharma, singing, arranging and producing some of the music he composed. Subodhh routinely shared videos of these songs in his voice on social media. One such performance eventually made its way to Instagram, where a video of Subodhh singing caught the attention of producer Vishesh Bhatt. According to a source, the filmmaker was impressed by the ‘rawness, vulnerability and emotional honesty’ in Subodhh’s voice, signing him up for the soundtrack of Awarapan, which eventually culminated in Ve Junoon. Subodhh now joins a legion of talents who found their break in Vishesh Films’ soundtracks, notably Arijit Singh, who broke through with a song in Murder 2. About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is a direct sequel to the 2007 film, Awarapan. It brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam, and also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. Its soundtrack features songs composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Jeet Gannguli, and Akhil Sachdeva. Awarapan 2 releases in theatres on August 14.