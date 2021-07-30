Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meezaan finds rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda 'attractive', says he is 'available'

Meezaan has opened up on being close to sister Alaviaa's friend, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Meezaan says that Navya Naveli Nanda is one friend of Alaviaa that he is finds attractive, and is also close to,.

Meezaan has said that he is close to Navya Naveli Nanda and finds her attractive. The statement comes after months of denial that they are in any relationship.

Actor Meezaan appeared for an interview with Zoom alongside his sister Alaviaa. On the show By Invite Only Season 2, Meezaan said, "Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to."

He also said, "Yes, I have been dumped by women because I was talking to other women at the same time." When asked about his taste in women, he quipped, “A fit toned body is what turns me on the most in a woman.”

During the interview, Alaviaa was asked about Meezaan dating her friends and she said, "I am ok with Meezaan dating my friends." Meezaan also said that he is 'available'.

Rumoured to be in a relationship with Navya for a few years now, Meezaan has always maintained that he shares a close bond, a good friendship with her. However, he had told Mumbai Mirror in 2019, "We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone."

Earlier this week, Meezaan had also insisted in an interview with journalist Puja Talwar, that he is single. "I'm single. I don't know why these relationships are being made in my life. I'm single," he had said.

Also read: Paresh Rawal: Glad to get a chance to do a Gujarati film after 40 years

Meezaan was most recently seen in the comedy film, Hungama 2. He made his acting debut with Malaal.

