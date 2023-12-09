After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar to work with Sidharth Malhotra in her next film based on horrifying true story: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar are reportedly set to team up for the first time. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor and filmmaker have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject. They will work together in a movie set against the backdrop of a true story. Also read: Meghna Gulzar agrees Deepika Padukone's JNU visit did impact Chhapaak

'Film about a horrifying true story'

Meghna Gulzar and Sidharth Malhotra set to team up for a film.

A source told the portal, “Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024."

“Meghna Gulzar had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project," the source added.

More about the film

The yet-untitled movie with Sidharth Malhotra will be Meghna’s fifth film set against the backdrop of a true story after Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur. The film will reportedly be shot for two months at real locations and the recce begins in the first quarter of 2024.

Their recent projects

Sidharth is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force followed by the Karan Johar's production Yodha. The actor is expected to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next in early 2024 followed by the Meghna Gulzar's film.

Meghna's last film was the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biopic was written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna. Along with Vicky, Sam Bahadur featured Fatima Sana Shaikh as the late Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

