Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt greets fans, Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scene pics
- Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt is here and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas too on the red carpet of fashion's biggest night in New York.
The red (white red and blue) carpet is laid out for the Met Gala 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme paid homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp and several others.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 02:49 PM
Nick Jonas talks about his and Priyanka's love story at MET Gala
On the red carpet, Nick Jonas opened up about the time he and Priyanka Chopra first met at the event. Read full story here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 02:32 PM
Too much drama in a frame
Actors Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek posed together on the red carpet, each in their dramatic costume.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 02:02 PM
Jared Leto gives a surprise
Doja Cat wasn't the only one dressed up like a cat on the red carpet. Actor Jared Leto turned up like a cat in a fur body suit for the MET Gala.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 01:25 PM
Neetu, Kareena, Katrina praise Alia
All from Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sisters-in-law Riddhima Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif praised her MET Gala look. See their reactions.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 01:11 PM
Video of Alia greeting fans
Fans in New York cheered for Alia Bhatt and also expressed their love for the actor. Here's how she responded. Watch.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 01:09 PM
Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian was spotted chatting with her ex Pete Davidson 9 months after their breakup, inside the Met Gala 2023. Read full story here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:32 PM
Priyanka Chopra mimics Doja Cat
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have featured in a funny video in which the former mimicked Doja Cat who talked like a cat at the Met Gala. Read full story here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:18 PM
Priyanka shares ton of pics from MET Gala
Priyanka Chopra has shared several pictures on Instagram from her and Nick Jonas' Met Gala outing.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:41 AM
Cockroach spotted on the red carpet
Video of a cockroach at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet went viral on the internet. Watch full story below.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:26 AM
BTS from Priyanka and Nick's MET Gala
Malti Marie sat on Priyanka Chopra's lap as she got ready for Met Gala. The baby also played with Nick Jonas' tie in another picture. Read full story here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:11 AM
Kristen Stewart's almost-formal look
Twilight star Kristen Stewart wore a black and white suit for the MET Gala.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:56 AM
Is Priyanka donning red formals for the after-party?
A fanpage shared a video of Priyanka in a red shirt and black tie, with a quirky hairstyle. The look seems to be for the after-party.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:38 AM
Jenna Ortega at MET Gala
Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame was seen in a quirky black outfit.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:23 AM
Jennifer Lopez makes a statement on the white carpet
Jennifer Lopez wore a black top and a white skirt for the MET Gala, not to miss the net veil.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:08 AM
Did you notice Robert Pattinson's shoes and outfit?
Robert Pattinson made an appearance at the MET Gala with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Do check out his outfit and shoes.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:57 AM
Gigi Hadid rocked a bold black outfit
Gigi Hadid wore a corset sheer gown for the MET Gala.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:33 AM
All about Rihanna's MET Gala appearance
Pregnant Rihanna saved the best for the last as she arrived in the white flower gown. Read full story here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:12 AM
Anne Hathaway was a delight in white
Anne Hathaway wore a white risque gown for the MET Gala. She also carried a matching jacket.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:14 AM
Rihanna looks stunning in white
After arriving in the flower-theme gown, Rihanna removed her headscarf to give a better glimpse of her white gown and her baby bump.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:06 AM
Rihanna makes a noteworthy appearance
Rihanna attended the MET Gala with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The singer, who is expecting her second child, arrived in a bulky white gown that literally covered her from head to waist in white flowers.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:31 AM
Jessica Chastain in sunglasses
Jessica Chastain arrived in a sheer black gown and sunglasses for the MET Gala.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:54 AM
Alia shared pictures from the Met
“Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair,” Alia wrote in her post.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:52 AM
Check out Priyanka and Nick's photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023, fans say: 'These two are too hot to handle'. Watch
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:27 AM
Florence Pugh shaves her head for the Met Gala
Florence Pugh arrived at the red carpet in a white outfit. She also showed her shaved head.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:14 AM
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey arrive
The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were spotted at the red carpet.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:08 AM
Anne Hathaway gives Leto a hug
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:46 AM
Kim Kardashian joins her sisters
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner give an interview at the red carpet.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:26 AM
Jared Leto arrives as Choupette
Jared Leto surprised everyone as he came in a Choupette suit. Choupette is Karl Lagerfield's cat.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:23 AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in black Valentino outfits. Priyanka even wore an 11 carat diamond necklace.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:20 AM
Isha Ambani also dresses up
Isha Ambani is also on her way to the Met. She wore a Prabal Gurung design.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:01 AM
Doja Cat turns into a cat
Doja Cat turned up in a look true to her name. She wore prosthetics that made her look like a cat. She even meowed during her interview.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:54 AM
Jennie arrives in black and white
Blackpink star Jennie arrived in a graceful silver and black outfit. She said she was excited for her first Met Gala as she spoke to Emma Chamberlain.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:49 AM
Margot Robbie looks stunning
Margot Robbie spoke about her upcoming movie Barbie on the red carpet. She mentioned how the craze for the film is so high despite the July release date.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:37 AM
Karlie Kloss announces pregnancy on red carpet
Supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. She wore a black outfit with golden pearls.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:28 AM
Naomi Campbell wears a saree-inspired gown
Noami Campbell arrived for the Met Gala in a pink outfit inspired by a saree-like silhouette.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:08 AM
Nicole Kidman brings nostalgia to red carpet
Nicole Kidman wore the pink feathery gown that she wore in her Chanel No.5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann. It was designed by Karl Lagerfield.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:07 AM
Anna Wintour had a sneak peek at who's wearing what
Anna Wintour is excited to see who wore what to fashion's biggest party. She added that she had a look at who will be wearing what this evening already.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:52 AM
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in white
Alia Bhatt arrived in a white princess-bride inspired gown with pearl details. She tied her hair in a ponytail and was joined on the red carpet by her designer Prabal Gurung.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:40 AM
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive
Couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive for the party with their full glam on.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:32 AM
Dua Lipa arrives
Dua Lipa arrived for the gala in a white dress with a big skirt and an enormous diamond necklace. Dua is also co-chair at the event tonight.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:30 AM
Penelope Cruz arrives
Host for the event Penelope Cruz arrived in a white outfit with a veil.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:24 AM
Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse
Alia Bhatt is all set to take over the red carpet. She shared a picture of her look from the evening on Instagram.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 11:57 PM
Priyanka Chopra shares pic
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of herself as she prepped for the Met Gala.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 10:24 PM
Priyanka Chopra greeted paparazzi with her smile
Priyanka Chopra was out and about in New York, hours before of the Met Gala 2023. Read more here
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:46 PM
Priyanka Chopra in New York City ahead of Met Gala 2023
Actor Priyanka Chopra who recently confirmed her presence at this year's Met Gala, was seen out and about in the city.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:25 PM
Sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's look from Met Gala 2023
Designer Prabal Gurung shared a glimpse of an outfit as he will be dressing Alia Bhatt for the Met Gala night.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:09 PM
Guest list from Met Gala 2023 revealed: Report
From Dua Lipa to Michaela Coel to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, check out the ‘rumoured’ guest list of Met Gala this year.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:04 PM
Kim Kardashian gets a sweet surprise by daughter North West ahead of Met Gala night
Kim Kardashian posted a glimpse of what her daughter North did for her, before Met Gala 2023.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 09:02 PM
Media reached for Met Gala 2023
As celebrities prep for their red carpet looks, media has arrived ahead of the Met Gala 2023.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:58 PM
Met Gala 2023: New York is all set for the biggest fashion night
While it was raining in New York City, celebrities continued to prepare for Met Gala 2023. According to an Instagram fashion account, the weather has improved.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:47 PM
Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023 in 'special' look
Priyanka Chopra recently gushed about her upcoming Met Gala look reportedly during the promotion of Citadel. She said 'It will be on theme'. While it's not known whose outfit Priyanka will be wearing at Met Gala as of now, the actor did say it will have a 'special element'. Read more here
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:44 PM
Here's everything you need to know about Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 debut
After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt will debut at the Met Gala. She will attend the grand fashion event on May 1, 2023 in New York City. She will be dressed by designer Prabhal Gurung. Read more here
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:42 PM
Alia Bhatt poses with designer Prabal Gurung who will be dressing her for Met Gala 2023
Ahead of her Hollywood film debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be attending Met Gala 2023. She will debut in a Prabal Gurung outfit.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:38 PM
Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year
Alia Bhatt was seen at the Mumbai airport in early hours of Saturday as she left for New York. She will be attending the Met Gala 2023 for the first time. Read more here
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:37 PM
Blake Lively to skip Met Gala 2023, she confirmed
Actor Blake Lively recently told media that she won't be attending Met Gala 2023. However, she will be keeping an eye on the red carpet looks from her home. Earlier this year, she had fourth baby. Read more here
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:35 PM
Cara Delevingne channels fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld in new look
Actor Cara Delevingne pays a tribute to late icon Karl Lagerfeld with her look, ahead of Met Gala 2023.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:26 PM
Met Gala 2023 theme for this year
This year's theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” It is based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the late designer. Lagerfeld, the iconic designer died in 2019 at the age of 85. Over the decades, he contributed towards creating clothes for luxury brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own label.
-
Mon, 01 May 2023 08:22 PM
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra seen in New York ahead of Met Gala
Priyanka Chopra will be attending Met Gala 2023 on May 1, most likely with her husband Nick Jonas. A day earlier, she was spotted with the singer in New York. Read more here