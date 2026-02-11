Mika Singh offers ₹11 lakhs to support Rajpal Yadav as he is sent to Tihar jail in debt case: ‘Our turn to stand by you’

Mika shared his statement via a paparazzi page on his Instagram Stories. It read, "To Rajpal Yadav ji, I stand firmly with you during this time. I am contributing ₹11 lakhs as a small gesture of support and solidarity. You have brought countless smiles to millions of people, and today it’s our turn to stand by you. I sincerely urge everyone from our film fraternity to come forward and support in whatever way they can. We are one family, and we must always stand united for our own. With respect and strength, Mika Singh."

After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Guru Randhawa, singer Mika Singh has come forward to help actor Rajpal Yadav , who was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases. Mika has offered ₹11 lakhs to the actor and comedian to support him in clearing his debts. Rajpal had earlier made an emotional confession that he was struggling financially and had no one to help him, just ahead of surrendering in the ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. (Also read: FWICE urges the entire film industry to extend financial support for Rajpal Yadav to settle ₹9 crore debt case )

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav? The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

This month, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.