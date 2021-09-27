Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mike Tyson comes aboard Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Karan Johar says 'Namaste Tyson'
bollywood

Mike Tyson comes aboard Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Karan Johar says 'Namaste Tyson'

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar welcomed Mike Tyson to Liger, the upcoming action film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 04:57 PM IST
A new poster for Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.

Karan Johar took to Twitter on Monday to announce a new cast member of his upcoming film as producer, Liger. Former boxer Mike Tyson will be part of the film, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

“For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson,” he wrote with a promotional video, announcing Mike's entry to the team.

While details of Mike's role are yet to be revealed, as per the teaser video it appears he will face off with Deverakonda's character in the boxing ring. Mike played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film The Hangover and its 2011 sequel The Hangover Part II.

RELATED STORIES

He has also starred in Ip Man 3, the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Mike competed from 1985 to 2005 as a professional boxer. He was considered among the greatest boxers of all time. However, in 1992, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison but let out in 1995.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently resumed the Liger shoot. Earlier in May, a teaser for the film was released. The film was up for a September 9 release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam--but was postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases at that time.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on rumours of 200 crore offer for Liger OTT release: ‘I’ll do more in the theatres’

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay Deverakonda, shared the official poster for the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Apart from Liger, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav, directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday vijay deverakonda mike tyson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When bankrupt Amitabh Bachchan went to Yash Chopra's house and asked for a job

5

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more at Global Citizen Mumbai

Dia Mirza asked how much she charged for Global Citizen event. Here's her reply

Shahid's witty reply to fan asking who's more difficult to handle, kids or wife
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP