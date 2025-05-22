‘She got this one right’: Mini Mathur in awe of Aishwarya Rai's Cannes sari and sindoor look, says appears 'at peace'

Mini Mathur in awe

Mini took to social media to gush over Aishwarya's look. She commented on an Instagram Reel posted by Diet Sabya that showcased Aishwarya's arrival at the festival with her entourage. She praised Aishwarya, saying she "got this one right".

Mini wrote, “She got this one right. Not every appearance is about showcasing your versatility score and clotheshorse potential. Sometimes it’s about being at peace with who you are at this moment.”

Other comments on the reel echoed similar sentiment, with one writing, “Queen of Cannes for every season and every reason.”

“She looks celestial! She represents Indian woman like no other at the world stage! And she is so non chalant and not affected by her own success and status! The confidence in her eyes,” shared another fan.

One comment read, “This is equivalent to SRK’s MET look, just owning what makes you comfortable, regardless of the occasion.”

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The actor wore a custom Manish Malhotra sari richly embellished with traditional Indian jewelry for the premiere of The History of Sound.

For her 22nd appearance at the festival, Aishwarya opted for a classic white handwoven kadwa Banarasi sari, reimagined with a couture gown silhouette and a handwoven tissue drape. The ivory and gold ensemble boasted a long, sheer train with exquisite gold embroidery and sequin work that flowed like a dupatta, lending a dramatic touch to the overall look. The sari featured handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi extending over the fabric.

Aishwarya completed her look with a necklace featuring 500 carats of rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold, courtesy of Manish Malhotra Jewellery. Her hair and makeup were understated, with her signature sleek, straight hair, a bold red lip colour, and sindoor. Aishwarya walked the red carpet as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She made her debut on the red carpet when her film Devdas premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.