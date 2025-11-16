Mira Rajput beams with pride as daughter Misha’s baking stall sells out instantly: ‘Youngest founder in the fam’

Entrepreneur and wife of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, is beaming with pride after her nine-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, launched her very own baking stall. To Mira’s delight, Misha’s handmade cookies and muffins sold out within minutes. The proud mother shared her joy on social media, posting adorable videos of the treats and celebrating her daughter’s budding entrepreneurial spirit. Mira Rajput shared her joy on social media, highlighting Misha Kapoor's entrepreneurial spirit.

Mira is a proud mommy

“So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam,” Mira wrote. She also showcased Misha’s freshly baked goodies, Oats & Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip cookies, priced at ₹200 each.

A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Mira shared another heartwarming moment that kept her motivated during a challenging phase. Her children, Misha and six-year-old Zain, surprised her with sweet handwritten notes to brighten her workday. In a photo she shared from her desk, two little paper stands held their messages. Zain wrote, “Happy Day, From Zain to Mira,” while Misha penned, “I love you; so many good things are on the way. I am so happy for you. Love, Misha.” Mira captioned the post, “Mondays that make it worth it,” expressing how deeply the gesture touched her.

Mira's entrepreneurial journey

Alongside being a hands-on mom and lifestyle influencer, Mira Rajput has steadily grown her entrepreneurial footprint. She co-founded Akind, a clean skincare brand with Tira; launched Dhun Wellness, a luxury holistic wellness space in Mumbai; and invested in Zama Organics, a fast-growing sustainable grocery brand. With these ventures, Mira has built a strong identity as a modern, mindful entrepreneur.

Mira and Shahid's love story

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor met through their families and got engaged in early 2015, eventually tying the knot on July 7 that year in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. Their wedding, attended only by close friends and relatives, reflected their preference for privacy despite Shahid’s star status. They welcomed their daughter, Misha, in August 2016, followed by their son, Zain, in September 2018. Since then, the couple has embraced parenthood with warmth and unwavering involvement.