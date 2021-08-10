Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput defends broken watch after fans point it out in new video: ‘Please let her be’
bollywood

Mira Rajput defends broken watch after fans point it out in new video: ‘Please let her be’

Mira Rajput defended her broken smartwatch, which fans noticed in her new video. She said that she is not getting rid of it as it works perfectly despite a cracked screen.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Mira Rajput wore a broken smartwatch in her latest video.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, reacted after fans noticed her broken smartwatch in one of her videos, with some even offering to buy her a new one. She shared a long note, calling her watch ‘body positive’. She revealed that it works perfectly, despite the cracks.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “My broken watch seems to be getting a lot of attention. She’s body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws, that actually have no impact on how well she performs, and a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then. So I’m not going to dump her for the next PHT.”

“So please let her be because she works absolutely fine and knows the beat of my heart. We all have cracks. Mine are all Kintsugi. And also they don’t make Rose Gold anymore for god knows what silly reason,” she added.

Mira Rajput on Instagram Stories.

Of late, Mira has been sharing pictures from her photoshoots. She shared a black-and-white image of herself on Monday and wrote, “If Mondays had the confidence of Fridays & the patience of Wednesdays.” Last week, she posted photos of herself wearing a beige turtleneck outfit, and quoted a Japanese proverb about ‘three faces’.

Also see | Anupam Kher’s shirtless video from the gym leaves fans in awe: ‘Senior citizen Baahubali’

Mira married Shahid on July 7, 2015, and they have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. In an Instagram live, she talked about co-parenting the kids with her husband. “You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role,” she said. She also emphasised the importance of children having ‘their own equation’ with each parent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP