Mira Rajput doesn't think she 'can ever lagao achaar', tries making gulkand instead

Mira Rajput on Sunday tried to make gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, along with her daughter Misha Kapoor, ahead of the summer season. The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, where she gave fans a sneak peek of her project as The Girl From Ipanema played in the background.

She wrote that they tried making gulkand from the garden rose adding it was easier than she had expected and fun. Known for her wit, Mira asserted that she doesn't think she can ever “lagao achaar”, adding that she "might as well try it’s jammy cousin". In the caption, Mira cited the uses, properties and recipe.

Mira captioned the post, "We tried making Gulkand from the Desi Gulab growing in the garden and it was easier than I expected and so much fun! Gulkand is a traditional sun-cooked Rose Jam that is known for its cooling and Pitta-pacifying properties. A spoon of Gulkand in water or milk after lunch and dinner will keep the stomach cool and prevent common Pitta ailments like acidity, heartburn and migraine. And with the heat setting in, this can help almost everyone."

She added, "I have it daily, and I thought I’d give it a try cause I don’t think I can ever “lagao achaar”. Might as well try it’s jammy cousin. All you need is : -Desi Gulab and Misri in equal proportion -Elaichi Powder -A glass jar to allow the sunlight to pass through-little helping hands"

"Layer the Rose petals, Misri and Elaichi powder and repeat. I was expecting the jar to be full but not all the roses had bloomed and we were quite excited to do this today so went ahead with half a jar. If it fails not all is lost! Place it in the sun and mix every few days till it looks like jam!" Mira also added.

The couple often treats their fans to glimpses of their family time. Earlier, Mira had shared a picture of a heart-shaped chocolate cake that Misha had baked for Shahid.

On the work front, Shahid has completed Jersey, a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie. It also features actors Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, among others. The 39-year-old is currently working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also stars actor Raashi Khanna.