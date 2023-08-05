Mira Rajput reveals how she felt after taking a break from Instagram, holidaying with family in Landour. See post

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared with her fans and followers how she felt after taking a break from Instagram recently. Taking to the social media platform on Friday, Mira also posted a video collage from her recent trip to Landour with her family. Mira also shared how her vacation included treks, unending breakfast, and late-night chats. (Also Read | Mira Rajput takes 'too many jumps' into freezing Switzerland lake, shares pic)

Mira Rajput takes a trip to Landour

Mira Rajput shared a post from her family holiday.

In the clip, Mira gave a glimpse of the greenery, mountains and flowers around their stay in Landour. She also gave a quick peek of a tea shop at Char Dukan, a selfie with her family from their walks, their meals, and how they played cards. Mira also posted her photos as she sat outdoors, spend time with her family and made goofy faces with her sister.

Mira spoke about taking a break from Instagram

Sharing the video collage, Mira captioned the post, "I’ve taken some time off Instagram - well I’ve been on it, posting stories here and there, traveAt least I did, and I thought I’d enjoy the summer without that pressure. Whenever I felt like it I would go ahead, but there was no compulsion. And it felt amazing (smiling face emoji)."

Mira talks about her trip

She also added, "Now I’m back with the Insta-bug again, so here’s a glimpse of the trip I took with my family to the Hills. Everything about it brought back our summers as kids. And no matter what age you are, you’re never too old to be pampered by your parents. So sandwiched between generations, this was #SummerStories2023 in Landour. Treks, unending breakfast, late night chats with my sister (my brother-in-law was surprised we were still chatting 3 hours after he left us), and hugs from Mom & Dad."

Mira's recent vacation

Before Landour, Mira travelled to Greece and Switzerland with Shahid Kapoor. They got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

