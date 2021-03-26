Mira Rajput looks chic and classy in new pics, fans say 'cool mom'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite a star on Instagram and her latest pictures only prove it further. She posted a picture and a boomerang video on Thursday.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote: "I thought it’s Wednesday #fetch." The clip showed a closeup of hers, as she winked to the camera in mischief. With the picture she shared, Mira wrote: "Remember when cameras were VGA?"

She is seen wearing a 50:50 pink shirt paired with dull white pants. She strikes a model-like pose in it. Her fans were obviously delighted; one called her a "hottie" while another dubbed her "so gorgeous". A third person called a "cool mom". Her wink video too got many fans commenting; one said "pretty you" while another write "uff gorgeous" to describe her look.

Mira's Instagram game is on point; from stunning pictures of hers, following popular trends to interacting with fans, she is good at everything.

Recently, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself in a Ritu Kumar designed rust printed gown. Before that she had shared a picture of hers in a denim combination paired with huge aviator glasses and wowed all, including actor Kiara Advani.

Fans loved her new avatar.

Mira recently took Ask Me Anything challenge on Instagram and answered questions freely. On of them was on her fights with husband actor Shahid Kapoor. On the question as to who wins, pat came her reply: “Me! Who else?”

The couple also took the the Centre of Gravity challenge. Sharing a video of the duo and aced it. Sharing the video, Mira wrote: “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.”

On Shahid's 40th birthday last month, she had written: "I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

The couple married in 2015 and have two children together - four-year old Misha and two-year old Zain.