Mira Rajput raids Shahid Kapoor’s closet again, chills in his pyjamas; fans call her 'cute'. Watch

Mira Rajput on Tuesday has shared a video revealing that she was dressed in the clothes of her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Reels, Mira shared a clip in which she wore an off-white pyjama set with black stars on it.

In the video text, Mira Rajput wrote, "Stealing clothes from the husband's closet." She lip-synced to the line, "Oops I did it again." In the clip, Mira sat in her bed in sweatpants, seemingly that of Shahid. She sported a no-makeup look and kept her hair loose.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Guy's clothes (greater than symbol) Girls clothes? I now have my eyes on a backpack... #reelsindia #reelitfeelit #closetswap #sweatpantsseason."

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Mira don't steal his clothes I am sure he knows it." Another person wrote, "You are actually the cutest couple ever." "@shahidkapoor gonna have pants missing!" said another fan. "You look so cute in Shahid's attires. Pure goals," wrote a person.

Mira regularly shares posts on her Instagram account giving fans glimpses inside her life. On New Year's eve, she dropped a selfie with Shahid as they cuddled together. She had captioned the post, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?"

Last year, she had shared a photo with Shahid as they posed for the camera. She had written, "Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two children--Misha and Zain. They travelled last year to the Maldives and Dubai for a vacation.

Shahid will be next seen in Jersey where he will essay the role of Arjun Talwar. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Kamra in lead roles. Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. Earlier, Jersey was slated to hit the theatres on December 31, 2021, but has been postponed. It is a remake of actor Nani's movie of the same name.

