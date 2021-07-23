Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput's latest look with swollen lips, cheekbones might not get fans' approval. Check out hilarious pics
bollywood

Mira Rajput's latest look with swollen lips, cheekbones might not get fans' approval. Check out hilarious pics

Mira Rajput played with some shocking filters on Instagram and shared pictures and videos for her fans. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Mira Rajput has tried the 'pillow face' filters.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been trying her hand at some Instagram filters, albeit to not great results. On Friday, she shared a couple of videos as she played with the infamous 'pillow face' filter on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Mira Rajput is seen with her lips swollen to more than thrice their regular size. Her cheekbones are puffy and her skin is glistening too. Sharing the videos, Mira joked that it was all thanks to some overlining and gua sha massages. "Just lined my lips, nothing else," Mira wrote with one of the videos. "Very regular with my gua sha," she wrote with the second one. Hit Hindi song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aae played in the background.

In a follow-up picture, Mira listed her actual beauty secrets with her real face and smile. "Ayurveda diet, good sleep, wash my face before I sleep, glazed donut skincare, yoga, weight training, step goal, spend time with family, me time, focussed work hours, no spill overs, meditate, course correct, introspect, be happy from within," she wrote.

Mira Rajput's tips for beautiful skin.

Mira often shares styling, health, yoga and diet videos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video and some pictures from her workout session with Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter. On International Yoga Day, Mira shared a video of herself trying some yoga poses. "You don’t need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let’s get flowing." she wrote with the video.

Also read: Raj Kundra, accused of paying cops Rs25 lakh, once said he was against bribery

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018. The couple has purchased a new house in Mumbai and have been sharing pictures and videos from it.

Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. His next few releases will be the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey and an Amazon Prime Series directed by Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Mira Rajput shares post revealing why she clicks selfies when 'the kids ask me to say cheese'. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
bollywood

Supriya Pathak calls her stepson Shahid Kapoor ‘our main anchor’, reveals Mira Rajput is ‘a great cook’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP