Mira Rajput's latest look with swollen lips, cheekbones might not get fans' approval. Check out hilarious pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been trying her hand at some Instagram filters, albeit to not great results. On Friday, she shared a couple of videos as she played with the infamous 'pillow face' filter on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Mira Rajput is seen with her lips swollen to more than thrice their regular size. Her cheekbones are puffy and her skin is glistening too. Sharing the videos, Mira joked that it was all thanks to some overlining and gua sha massages. "Just lined my lips, nothing else," Mira wrote with one of the videos. "Very regular with my gua sha," she wrote with the second one. Hit Hindi song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aae played in the background.

In a follow-up picture, Mira listed her actual beauty secrets with her real face and smile. "Ayurveda diet, good sleep, wash my face before I sleep, glazed donut skincare, yoga, weight training, step goal, spend time with family, me time, focussed work hours, no spill overs, meditate, course correct, introspect, be happy from within," she wrote.

Mira Rajput's tips for beautiful skin.

Mira often shares styling, health, yoga and diet videos on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video and some pictures from her workout session with Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter. On International Yoga Day, Mira shared a video of herself trying some yoga poses. "You don’t need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let’s get flowing." she wrote with the video.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018. The couple has purchased a new house in Mumbai and have been sharing pictures and videos from it.

Shahid was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. His next few releases will be the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Jersey and an Amazon Prime Series directed by Raj and DK.