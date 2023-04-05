Mira Rajput's lookalike leaves internet amazed: 'Shahid Kapoor wants to know your location'

Influencer and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is no less than a sensation on social media. Amid her popularity online, the internet has found her doppelganger. It's Mehak Arora, a digital creator from Mumbai who can remind many social media users of Mira with her latest pictures and videos. Also read: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Mumbai duplex with stunning staircase Internet finds Mira Rajput's doppelganger online.

The creator shared a parody video after many compared her with Mira Rajput. In it, she looks a lot like Mira. The two even share similar hairstyles and jawline. The video read, “You look like Mira Rajput.” Mehek is seen mimicking lines sarcastically, “OMG I never noticed. Thank you for this life changing information.”

While sharing the post, the creator further tagged Mira and Shahid. In the caption, she wrote, “@shahidkapoor Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na (Shahid Kapoor look what these people are saying).”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “Meko lga ap mira rajput hi ho? And I was like why is she saying that for herself and then I saw your name and I went like…(I thought you are Mira Rajput until I read your name).” “U do look like her especially ur eyes,” added another one.

Someone also said, “Shayad Kapoor wants to know your location.” “People who are saying that she doesn’t look like Mira, I just compared the profiles and I can’t tell if these two are not the same person,” one more commented. While one tagged Mira Rajput and asked her, “@mira.kapoor is this your fake account,” yet another user called the creator a ‘spitting image’ of the actor's wife.

Mira Rajput hails from Delhi. She married Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and shifted to Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Misha Kapoor in 2016. Later, they had their son Zain Kapoor in 2018.

Mira said she saw Shahid for the first time when she was just 16 at a house party of their family's common friends. A few years later, Shahid and Mira's families reconnected and set them up for a meeting in 2014.

Shahid's latest outing is the Prime Video web series Farzi, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It marked his OTT debut. The actor has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy in the pipeline next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON