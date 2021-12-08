Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput’s son Zain hides behind her in new pic, did you spot the ‘shy photo-bomber’?

Mira Rajput shared a picture of her son Zain hiding behind her as she posed. She called him a ‘shy photo-bomber’.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain made an appearance in her new Instagram post.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 08:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s three-year-old son Zain seems to be rather camera-shy. In a new picture shared on Instagram by Mira, Zain hid behind her. While his face was not visible, his legs and back were partially seen.

“Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber #mamalove #whereszainu,” Mira captioned the picture, adding a sun emoji. She wore a jumpsuit, the hem of which was rolled up, and carried a contrasting yellow crossbody bag.

Fans showered love on Zain. “Omg... Why is he so shy? Tell him he looks very cute,” one wrote, while another commented, “Peek-a-boo Zainu, we can still see you.” A third Instagram user called the picture ‘just adorable’.

Shahid and Mira are also parents to a five-year-old daughter named Misha. While Mira earlier frequently shared pictures of Misha and Zain, she has begun hiding their faces in her more recent posts.

In April, Mira had shared a video of her ‘millennial mom fail’ moment. The clip opened with her telling fans that she could not find her beauty blender while getting ready for her Instagram live and asked them to guess where she finally found it. “Inside an empty, inflatable swimming pool! Looking like this,” she said, showing them the sponge, which was half torn and quite dirty. She revealed that the culprit was Zain. “I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained,” Shahid had commented on the post.

Meanwhile, Shahid is gearing up for the release of the sports drama Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is set for a theatrical release on December 31. He will also make his digital debut in an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.

