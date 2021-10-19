Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shares joke on Kanye West, now known as Ye, and it has a Kareena Kapoor connection

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a funny Instagram post about the name of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and how it would cause confusion among Hindi speakers. The word ‘ye’ in Hindi means ‘this’.

The post shared by Mira on Instagram Stories contained the lyrics of a song from Ajnabee, picturised on Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. She wrote, “Someone try and trump this.”

“If Kanye West had to introduce himself in Hindi with his new name: ‘Hi mera naam Ye hai.’ ‘Kya hai?’ ‘Ye.’ ‘Ye kya??’ ‘Arre Ye!’ ‘Kya Ye???’ ‘Arre main Ye hoon!’ ‘Toh Ye kaun hai?’ ‘Main Tum?’ ‘Kaun main?’ ‘Haan tum.’ ‘Bas tum?’ ‘Offo!’” the original post read. It described Ye introducing himself in Hindi, the other person mistaking his name for the Hindi word for ‘this’, and the confusion that ensues.

Mira Rajput on Instagram Stories.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for several years but broke up during the making of Jab We Met (2007). They worked together again in Udta Punjab (2016) but did not have any scenes together.

Mira married Shahid in 2015 and they have two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. The four of them are currently holidaying in the Maldives. Kareena, meanwhile, is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons with him - Taimur and Jehangir.

Also read | Neliima Azeem on how Shahid Kapoor told her about being in love with Mira Rajput: ‘He was not sure how I would react’

Shahid and Mira, who met in an arranged marriage set-up, fell in love when she was expecting Misha. Talking about it at the India Today Woman Summit 2017, he said, “Relationships are about experiences that you share together, that’s how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship.”

Shahid will be seen next in the sports drama Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur, and will also make his digital debut in a web series directed by Raj and DK.