Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor's support during pregnancy kept her calm and happy

Mira Rajput has talked about her experience with her two pregnancies and how the support of her family and husband Shahid Kapoor helped her immensely.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Mira Rajput has talked about how Shahid Kapoor kept her happy during her pregnancies.

Shahid Kapoor was the perfect husband to Mira Rajput through both her pregnancies. In a recent interview, Mira has spoken about all the support she got from him and her family and how it helped her stay calm and happy when she was expecting.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Misha and 2-year-old son Zain.

Speaking to Zoom, Mira said Shahid's support was very important for her. "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Not just Shahid but her mother and sisters helped her too. "Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me," she said.

Earlier, Shahid had spoken about his children and the constant media gaze that is on them. In an interview to Mid-Day, Shahid had said, “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

The couple used to share regular pictures of their children on social media but the frequency has drastically reduced in the recent days. Shahid and Mira are on a holiday in Goa and Mira has been sharing pictures from the trip on Instagram. Their children do not seem to have accompanied them on the trip

