Mira Rajput has a hard time dealing with Shahid Kapoor's new pics: 'Can you not look this hot'

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who performed at an event in Qatar's capital Doha on Friday. Shahid took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of his look from the event. The actor looked dapper in black, inviting compliments from fans and celebrities alike. But Mira Rajput's comment on Shahid's post stands out. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput attend Aman Gill's wedding bash

Shahid Kapoor's hot new pics

Internet agrees with Mira Rajput's reaction Shahid Kapoor's new pics.

The actor wore a sleeveless black velvet vest with matching trousers. He posed carrying a black jacket in some of the photos he posted. The actor also sported dark sunglasses in a few pictures. Mira Rajput commented on Shahid's post, "Can you not look this hot…"

Reacting to her comment, an Instagram user wrote, "Can’t agree more." Another said, "Yes you are right!" A comment also read, "Haha you are so cute, Mira." Meanwhile, Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of his post.

BTS pics and videos and Shahid and others

Earlier, videos from Shahid and other celebs' dance rehearsals for their Doha show had surfaced online. Varun Dhawan had also shared a bunch of photographs featuring their 'happy focused faces'. Varun, Tiger Shroff, Shahid, Kiara, Rakul and Jacqueline were accompanied by actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, comedian Bharti Singh, and rapper King in the pictures.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Varun wrote that he made Tiger Shroff smile and is nervous to dance next to Shahid Kapoor. “Happy focused faces to take over Doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.S- I made Tiger [Shroff] smile Entertainer No.1 And I'm nervous to dance next to Shahid [Kapoor]!!!” read the caption.

Tiger and Rakul posted too

Tiger Shroff also shared a 'little sneak peek' of their dance rehearsals on Instagram. The actors first performed the hook step of Tiger's song Hum Aaye Hain from his upcoming film Ganpath. Next, Shahid took the lead with Mauja Hi Mauja from his cult classic Jab We Met. Then, there was Varun's song Saturday Saturday from his film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Tiger Shroff captioned the post, “A little sneak peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight…" Rakul Preet Singh also posted an Instagram Reels, capturing “behind the scenes of the best pack.”

