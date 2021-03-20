Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'. Know why
Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'. Know why

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )

Mira Rajput often gives fans a sneak peek into her life and people love her style and sense of humour. The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. On Friday, Mira shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories, dressed in Indian attire.

The picture shows her in a bed as she rests her head on the pillow. Dressed in a white suit and a green and pink floral patterned dupatta, a teeka can be seen on her forehead. Mira took the selfie and looked gorgeous as she announced that she is 'tired.'

Sharing the photo, she wanted to know who all were "in the same boat" as her. Along with the picture, Mira shared her thoughts, "Ready to sleep. I am this tired. Who's in the same boat."

Mira Rajput shared a picture of herself on Instagram story dressed in Indian attire. (Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Isha Talwar: I don’t want 2021 to be hectic for me

Adhyayan opens up about breakup, says 'won't let anyone pull me down anymore'

Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice

Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set

Shahid and Mira recently attempted the Centre of Gravity challenge. Sharing a video of the duo, Mira wrote: “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.”

On Shahid's 40th birthday in February this year, Mira expressed her feelings and wrote: "I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby."

Like any couple, they fight as well but it is always Mira who wins in the case of an argument. She recently held an Ask Me Anything session, where she was asked this question. Without batting an eyelid, she replied: “Me! Who else?”

Shahid and Mira are parents to two children -- four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, credits himself for her beauty: 'Yeh sab mera kamaal hai'

Shahid will be seen in Jersey, the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. He plays a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback, for the sake of getting a team jersey for his young son.

